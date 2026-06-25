Didn't seek BJP's support to form government: KA Sengottaiyan

Taking a swipe at BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, Sengottaiyan said his comments on TVK should not be taken seriously. "He frequently criticises TVK but remains silent on the DMK despite its attacks on the BJP. It appears he has reached a compromise with the DMK," he said.

Accusing the previous DMK government of failing to act on corruption charges, the minister said the party had promised action against those involved in corruption within 100 days but failed to deliver during its tenure. "The DMK made tall promises but did not act on them even after five years in power,” he said.

Sengottaiyan said DMK legislators should have raised their concerns on the floor of the Assembly instead of commenting outside the House. "Had they voiced their concerns inside the Assembly, Chief Minister Vijay would have responded appropriately," he said.