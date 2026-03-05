Didn't ask for Deputy CM post, clarifies Premalatha

CHENNAI: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Thursday dismissed reports that the party had sought the post of Deputy Chief Minister from the DMK, asserting that the party had only asked for its rightful space within the ruling alliance.
Addressing reporters at the party headquarters in Koyambedu after DMDK treasurer LK Sudhish filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections at the Secretariat, Premalatha said the reports were false and baseless.
"News reports claiming that we demanded the Deputy Chief Minister's post from the DMK are not true. We have never insisted on being given a particular position. Like other parties that seek their due share in an alliance, we have only asked for the space that rightfully belongs to us," she said.
Premalatha said the DMDK, founded by the late actor-politician 'Captain' Vijayakanth, was a movement that combined nationalism and Dravidian ideals and that the party would now be represented in Parliament for the first time through Sudhish.
"Our party has served the people through the Tamil Nadu Assembly so far. Through our treasurer Sudhish, we will now discharge democratic duties in Parliament at the national level," she said.
She said that after the Rajya Sabha election process concludes and results are announced on March 16, discussions on seat-sharing for the Assembly elections would begin within the DMK-led alliance.
"Committees will be formed by the alliance parties for seat-sharing talks. A DMDK delegation will hold discussions with the DMK leadership on the date announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin. The final decision on constituencies will be formally announced by him, " she said.
Rejecting criticism about the party's vote share, Premalatha said such remarks stemmed from prejudice and ignorance.
She added that the DMDK would present its policy suggestions after the DMK releases its election manifesto, focusing on women, children, education, and healthcare.
Calling the upcoming contest a battle between the SPA and the NDA, she expressed confidence that the DMK-led alliance would secure more than 200 seats in the Assembly elections.