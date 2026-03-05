Didn't ask for Deputy CM post, clarifies Premalatha

Addressing reporters at the party headquarters in Koyambedu after DMDK treasurer LK Sudhish filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections at the Secretariat, Premalatha said the reports were false and baseless.

"News reports claiming that we demanded the Deputy Chief Minister's post from the DMK are not true. We have never insisted on being given a particular position. Like other parties that seek their due share in an alliance, we have only asked for the space that rightfully belongs to us," she said.

Premalatha said the DMDK, founded by the late actor-politician 'Captain' Vijayakanth, was a movement that combined nationalism and Dravidian ideals and that the party would now be represented in Parliament for the first time through Sudhish.