Did TN govt hike bus fares? TNSTC Madurai responds to viral post

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Madurai zone, has clarified that there has been no increase in government bus fares, dismissing claims circulating on social media.
According to a Maalaimalar report, posts had gone viral alleging that a bus operated by the Rajapalayam branch under the Madurai zone had charged passengers Rs 100 instead of the usual Rs 75 for travel from Srivilliputhur to Madurai Mattuthavani bus stand. The posts also claimed that the State government had suddenly increased bus fares after depositing Rs 5,000 in women’s bank accounts.
The information spread widely on social media and created confusion among passengers.
Responding to the claims, TNSTC officials from the Madurai zone clarified that the fare of Rs 100 was collected on a fully air-conditioned bus operating on Route 940-A from Rajapalayam to Tiruchy. The passenger had travelled from Srivilliputhur to Madurai Mattuthavani on this AC service, for which the government-approved fare is Rs 100.
Officials stated that the Rs 75 fare applies only to ordinary bus services operating on the same route. They stressed that no extra amount was collected beyond the approved fare and that there has been no revision in ticket prices.
The transport corporation has urged passengers not to believe unverified information shared on social media and clarified that the viral claim about a fare hike is incorrect.