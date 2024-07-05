Did Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's pet welfare schemes 'inspire' UK Labour Party's manifesto?

CHENNAI: Has some of the key schemes of the Tamil Nadu government inspired the manifesto of the Labour Party that swept the general election in the UK? The link may be tenuous, but that hasn't stopped many here from highlighting the similarities.

Those part of Chief Minister MK Stalin's inner circle have noted versions of three of his pet schemes finding place in the Labour manifesto: Free Breakfast Scheme, Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, and Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam Scheme.

Welfare-oriented schemes like these, which aim to empower the section of the society that need government support to succeed, helped the opposition party to seize power with brutal majority, they added.

These are the promises in the Labour manifesto that are similar to the schemes that the DMK regime has been implementing:

"We will have free clubs in every primary school where children can have breakfast if they need to...

"We will help have workers to have great skills that Britain needs to do well. For eg., we will set up some new colleges to help young people get better training and jobs for the future. And we will make sure that all 18-21 year olds can get training or support to find work...

"Many people cannot afford their own home. We will change this by building 1.5 million homes. That includes more housing that is cheaper to rent or buy, like social housing."

Despite being one of the great powers of yesteryears, one that once lorded over the largest colonial empire, the socio-economic fabric of the country is now in tatters due to the economic policies of the recent regimes, which has pushed the lower class to poverty and even misery. Reports say many families are also dependent on food stamps to stave off starvation.

According to analyses by British commentors, the Labour Party managed to garner the public anger by offering to implement welfare policies that could alleviate their suffering.