Diagnosis in danger: Out of films, Kilpauk med college asks patients to click pic of x-ray image

For a hospital that has a daily patient footfall in thousands, this raises serious concerns, as poor image quality could lead to misinterpretation and misdiagnosis, putting patient lives at risk.



There is also the question of accessibility. What happens if a patient does not own a smartphone? How will elderly patients manage in such situations?



Bharathi, who was visiting the hospital for his brother’s treatment for a broken wrist, asks how doctors can accurately diagnose conditions based on mobile phone images, as it could lead to incorrect treatment.



When DT Next sought a clarification, KMC Hospital Dean maintained that the hospital has sufficient x-ray sheets and that he would check with the radiology department about the report.