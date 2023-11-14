Dhinakaran urges TN govt to extend time limit to obtain crop insurance by a month

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to consider the request of the farmers to extend the time limit by a month to obtain insurance cover for Samba and Thaladi crops.



Majority of the paddy growers in delta region delayed the cultivation of Samba variety due to insufficient water released from Cauvery and poor rainfall. Nearly 60 to 70 percent of the farmers have taken crop insurance due to technical snag in e-service centres and Deepavali festival season, said Dhinakaran in his social media post.

He appealed to the government to consider the request of the farmers in delta region, who were fulfilling the majority of the food requirement of the state, to extend the period for crop insurance for Samba.