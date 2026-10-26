Dhinakaran slams TVK government over vacant Cauvery technical cell post

In a statement, Dhinakaran said the engineer who held the post retired in June after completing his tenure, but the government had yet to appoint a successor.

He said the Vice-Chairman's post was crucial to safeguarding Tamil Nadu's rightful share of water in inter-State river disputes involving the Cauvery, Mullai Periyar, Krishna and Parambikulam-Aliyar rivers.

The official was responsible for monitoring water inflows into Tamil Nadu, analysing technical data and representing the State at meetings of the Cauvery Water Management Authority, Dhinakaran said.