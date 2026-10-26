Dhinakaran slams TVK government over vacant Cauvery technical cell post

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran has criticised the TVK government for failing to appoint a Vice-Chairman to the Cauvery Technical Cell and Interstate Water Resources Division.
In a statement, Dhinakaran said the engineer who held the post retired in June after completing his tenure, but the government had yet to appoint a successor.
He said the Vice-Chairman's post was crucial to safeguarding Tamil Nadu's rightful share of water in inter-State river disputes involving the Cauvery, Mullai Periyar, Krishna and Parambikulam-Aliyar rivers.
The official was responsible for monitoring water inflows into Tamil Nadu, analysing technical data and representing the State at meetings of the Cauvery Water Management Authority, Dhinakaran said.
He accused the TVK government of failing to protect the interests of farmers in Tamil Nadu and warned that keeping the post vacant could hamper technical and administrative efforts to safeguard the State's water rights.
Dhinakaran urged the government to appoint a qualified and experienced person to the post immediately, without compromising Tamil Nadu's interests.
He also said that if an appointment had already been made, the government should disclose the details transparently.