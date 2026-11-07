Dhinakaran says only a central probe can unravel mysteries; questions govt’s DVAC move

He asked why officials and Ministers who inspected the Arivulagam's construction work after the TVK government assumed office had not examined the books.

Citing documents indicating that an order was issued in February directing suppliers to deliver books recommended by the selection committee within a week of the purchase order, Dhinakaran asked how the allegedly fake books reached the facility in June and on what basis their prices were fixed.

Stressing that the controversy concerned the future of students and young people, he said only a probe by central agencies, or under the direct supervision of the High Court, could establish the full facts.