Dhinakaran says only a central probe can unravel mysteries; questions govt’s DVAC move

CHENNAI: Raising questions over alleged irregularities in the purchase of books for the Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran has demanded an investigation by central investigative agencies or a probe under the direct supervision of the High Court, alleging that the controversy involves several unanswered questions and possible corruption worth crores of rupees.
In a statement, Dhinakaran said allegations by writer Perumal Murugan, who was part of the committee constituted to recommend, select, and purchase books for the library, raised serious doubts about the procurement process.
Dhinakaran questioned the State government's decision to send a Minister to the State Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to lodge a complaint, saying the government itself could disclose the purchase orders, the officials involved, and the expenditure incurred.
He asked why officials and Ministers who inspected the Arivulagam's construction work after the TVK government assumed office had not examined the books.
Citing documents indicating that an order was issued in February directing suppliers to deliver books recommended by the selection committee within a week of the purchase order, Dhinakaran asked how the allegedly fake books reached the facility in June and on what basis their prices were fixed.
Stressing that the controversy concerned the future of students and young people, he said only a probe by central agencies, or under the direct supervision of the High Court, could establish the full facts.