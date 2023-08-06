Dhinakaran re-elected as AMMK's general secretary

CHENNAI: AMMK functionaries re-elected TTV Dhinakaran as party general secretary. The announcement was made at the party's general council meeting on Sunday.

Former MP C Gopal has been elected as president of the party, while former MP S Anbalagan has been elected as vice president. They have been elected by the party general council members as per the bylaws. Their tenure is four years, said a statement from the party.

In the general council meeting, as many as 14 resolutions have been adopted. This included the resolution demanding the government to drop the Parandur greenfield airport project and expansion of the NLC to protect farming activities in the vicinity.

They have also passed resolutions condemning the DMK government for not fulfilling the poll promises and poor handling of the issue pertaining to the Mekedatu dam project across Cauvery, which would jeopardise the livelihood of the farmers in Delta region.

While it strongly condemned the DMK on charges introducing policies that put financial burden on people, the party urged the Narnedra Modi led BJP government at the centre to control the gas, fuel and toll fare. They have also passed a resolution appealing the Union government to take measures to restore the civil war riddled Manipur.