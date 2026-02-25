Dhinakaran mocks aunt Sasikala’s political party launch, likens it to 'instant sambar, idli'

On February 24, while celebrating the 78th birth anniversary of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in Ramanathapuram’s Kamuthi, Sasikala made a dramatic comeback in politics by announcing the launch of her own political party.

She unveiled her party flag carrying the images of former Chief Ministers: C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, and targeted AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who had expelled her from the party.