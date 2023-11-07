Dhinakaran demands TN govt to reverse power tariff to bail out MSMEs from distress

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to consider the plea of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to revoke the hiked electricity tariff.

Mills have stopped manufacturing and launching the strike from today. This would affect manufacturing and trade activities, jeopardising the livelihood of lakhs of people, Dhinakaran said in his post in X (formerly known as Twitter).

The sector faced business loss in addition to steep rise of raw materials' price in the aftermath of the Covid-19 induced lockdowns. In this circumstance, the hike of power tariff would further cause trouble to the sector and urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to reverse the government's decision in increasing the power tariff to aid the sector, which plays a crucial role in the economic growth of the country, he further said.