Expressing shock over the news report that mop sticks were using to support (hang) intravenous (IV) infusion bags in the government hospital in Kancheepuram, Dhiankaran in a statement said the Chief Minister M K Stalin should ensure availability of all necessary equipment and facilities in the government hospitals.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Jan 2024 4:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-12 16:31:03.0  )
Dhinakaran demands CM’s intervention to address the issues in state healthcare system
 AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran on Friday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to fill all the vacancies in the government healthcare system, starting from government hospitals to primary health centres, and ensure availability of equipment and infrastructure to ensure quality health care to the public.

"Poor people are depending on government health care systems. However, the government is not addressing the issues over shortage of doctors, nurses and inadequate supply of equipment in the government hospitals, resulting in deterioration of health care service, " Dhinakaran said.

The incident of using mob sticks to support IV infusion bags overtly shows the present condition of the state healthcare system, he further said.

DTNEXT Bureau

