Dharmapuri: Parrot astrologer arrested for raping, murdering and robbing elderly woman

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old parrot astrologer was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a 75-year-old woman at her house in Adhanur near Pennagaram in Dharmapuri district. Police said the accused allegedly stole the woman’s gold jewellery and cash after the murder.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the victim, Jayalakshmi, lived alone following the death of her husband, Muniyappan, several years ago. Her three children are married and live separately.
Last week, on October 14, her family members tried to contact her by phone but received no response. A relative subsequently visited her house and found her dead with injuries to her head.
Pennagaram police reached the spot and sent the body to Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case was registered following a complaint by her daughter.
During the investigation, police found that the woman’s gold jewellery and cash were missing. The postmortem report also reportedly indicated that she had been sexually assaulted and strangled.
Police examined CCTV footage from nearby houses and shops as part of the investigation. Six special teams were formed to trace the suspect.
Subsequently, investigators identified Murugan, 54, a resident of Police Colony in Papparapatti, as a suspect. According to police, he had been practising parrot astrology under a tree near the woman’s house for more than two years and frequently visited her home.
Police said Murugan allegedly confessed to the crime during interrogation. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody after being produced before a court.