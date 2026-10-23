Dharmapuri: Parrot astrologer arrested for raping, murdering and robbing elderly woman

According to a Maalaimalar report, the victim, Jayalakshmi, lived alone following the death of her husband, Muniyappan, several years ago. Her three children are married and live separately.

Last week, on October 14, her family members tried to contact her by phone but received no response. A relative subsequently visited her house and found her dead with injuries to her head.

Pennagaram police reached the spot and sent the body to Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case was registered following a complaint by her daughter.