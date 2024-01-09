Dharmapuri man arrested for derogatory post against CM

CHENNAI: The Cyber Crime wing of city police on Sunday arrested a man from Dharmapuri for posting derogatory content against Chief Minister M K Stalin on social media platforms. The arrested person was identified as S Kaliyappan.

Police had received a complaint from G Munuswamy of Mandaveli citing the derogatory posts by the handle @kali15061996 against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and other leaders and sought action.Police investigations revealed that a video content humiliating and abusing the Chief Minister, with an intent to cause alarm to the public was posted by the account user.

A special team traced the account user and on Sunday secured Kaliyappan from his house in Manippur village in Dharmapuri district.He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Police appealed to the public to use social media in a responsible manner and not share content which can cause a person or section of public to commit an offence against the State or affect public tranquillity.