Dharmapuri: Home nurse beaten to death by lover, body buried in garbage dump

Nurse buried in garbage dump

Panicking after her death, Venkatachalam allegedly dug a pit in a nearby vacant plot, buried her body and covered the spot with garbage.

The incident came to light on Monday (October 12) when a foul smell began emanating from the garbage dump.

Suspicious about the source of the odour, local residents alerted the Kadathur police.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and, upon inspection, discovered a woman's body buried beneath the garbage.

They recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.