Dharmapuri farmer dies by suicide after rain damages betel leaf farm

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide after being distressed over damage caused to his betel leaf farm by recent rains in Dharmapuri district on Tuesday (June 9), according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The deceased was identified as Perumal, a resident of Komathampatti near Nallampalli. He owned a betel leaf garden located at the foothills of Vathalmalai.
Perumal had been upset over the losses suffered after rain damaged his crop. He left his house on June 5 and did not return. Family members searched for him in several places but were unable to trace him.
On receiving information, Hogenakkal police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. It was sent to the Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Police have registered a case and launched an further investigation.
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