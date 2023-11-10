Dharmapuri district authority bans parisal service in Hogenakkal River

DHARMAPURI: The Dharmapuri district administration has banned the operation of Parisal (Coracle) service in the Hogenakkal Cauvery river, considering the safety of the public and tourists.

In the Dharmapuri district, if the water inflow is more than 8000 cubic feet per second in the Hogenakkal Cauvery River, the district administration usually imposes a ban on the operation of Parisal (Coracle) for safety reasons.

As per the reports of Thursday morning, the Hogenakkal Cauvery River is flowing at a rate of 11,000 cubic feet per second, due to which, the district administration banned the operation of Parisal (Coracle) service in the Hogenakkal Cauvery River.

However, there is no restriction on tourists and the public for bathing in Hogenakkal waterfalls. Officials of the Central Water Commission have informed that due to continuous rains in the Cauvery catchment areas and forest areas on the borders of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the flow of water in the Cauvery River may increase.

Meanwhile, a large number of tourists are expected to visit Hogenakkal during the Diwali holiday.