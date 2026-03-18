Dharmapuri devotee on way to Rameswaram temple killed in head-on collision

RAMANATHAPURAM: A devotee from Dharmapuri died, and 12 others were injured after a car and a van collided head-on near Uchipuli on Wednesday.
Nine members of a family from Dharmapuri were travelling in a car to the Rameswaram temple. The accident occurred on the NH between Uchipuli and Mandapam near Kuppanivalasai when their car collided with a van coming from the opposite direction.
The van was carrying devotees from Mumbai who were returning after visiting the temple and heading towards Bengaluru. Murugesan (50) from Dharmapuri, who sustained severe injuries, died during treatment.
Others injured in the car, including his relative Muniyappan and driver Guru, were admitted to the Ramanathapuram GH. Four people travelling in the van sustained minor injuries.