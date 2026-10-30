Dhanush may jump into poll fray after Vijay's jackpot: Edappadi K Palaniswami

Responding to reporters’ questions about Dhanush’s reported political ambitions, Palaniswami said the actor’s film career and fan base could encourage him to try his luck in politics, as Vijay had done. However, he declined to comment further, saying anyone had the democratic right to launch a political party.

He also evaded questions about silver lamps bearing the lotus emblem being gifted to women functionaries at a meeting organised by Dhanush’s Narpani Iyakkam in Chennai. Some have viewed the gesture as a possible indication of support for the BJP, an ally of the AIADMK.

Palaniswami, who was in Madurai for the Thevar Guru Puja celebrations at Pasumpon village, launched a broadside against the TVK government, alleging that the State was grappling with a severe power shortage, rising prices, and deteriorating law and order. “People can't either live peacefully, or even pray with peace of mind,” he said after offering prayers at a temple as a brief power cut disrupted darshan.