Dhanush may jump into poll fray after Vijay's jackpot: Edappadi K Palaniswami

MADURAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami took a veiled swipe at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday, saying actor Dhanush might enter politics after seeing the TVK president hit a “jackpot” by capturing power in his party’s maiden Assembly election.
Responding to reporters’ questions about Dhanush’s reported political ambitions, Palaniswami said the actor’s film career and fan base could encourage him to try his luck in politics, as Vijay had done. However, he declined to comment further, saying anyone had the democratic right to launch a political party.
He also evaded questions about silver lamps bearing the lotus emblem being gifted to women functionaries at a meeting organised by Dhanush’s Narpani Iyakkam in Chennai. Some have viewed the gesture as a possible indication of support for the BJP, an ally of the AIADMK.
Palaniswami, who was in Madurai for the Thevar Guru Puja celebrations at Pasumpon village, launched a broadside against the TVK government, alleging that the State was grappling with a severe power shortage, rising prices, and deteriorating law and order. “People can't either live peacefully, or even pray with peace of mind,” he said after offering prayers at a temple as a brief power cut disrupted darshan.
Accusing the government of failing to secure adequate electricity and resorting to costly purchases, the former Chief Minister compared power procurement rates under successive regimes. He said the AIADMK government had purchased electricity at Rs 4.75 to Rs 6.35 per unit, while rates ranged from Rs 11.50 to Rs 20 per unit during the DMK regime between 2021 and 2026.
He alleged that Electricity Minister R Nirmalkumar had cancelled an agreement to procure power at lower rates and subsequently purchased electricity at higher prices. Palaniswami also referred to reports that the government had considered buying electricity at Rs 41.50 per unit but dropped the proposal following opposition from various quarters. “If purchasing electricity at Rs 20 per unit during the previous regime was wrong and means corruption, people should know the extent of corruption involved in purchasing it at Rs 41.50 per unit now,” he said, adding that taxpayers’ money should not be wasted.
Targeting the government over rising prices, Palaniswami said price increases were the only “gift” it had given the people. He pointed out that Aavin had raised the prices of all its sweets and savouries ahead of Deepavali, alleging the hikes placed an additional burden on middle-class and lower-middle-class families.
On the arrest of Professor Kalaiarasan, Palaniswami alleged that the government was more interested in making arrests than in controlling price rises.