Dhanabal’s wife contradicts her hubby’s claims, fears threat to life

COIMBATORE: Wife of C Dhanabal, the elder brother of C Kanagaraj, involved in Kodanad murder-cum-heist case and died in a road mishap, said on Thursday that there is no truth in the sensational claims made by her husband in the Kodanad case.

Speaking to reporters, after submitting a petition to AK Arun Kabilan, Superintendent of Police, Salem, Senthamarai Selvi alleged that her husband has been instigated by someone to speak so.

“My husband and Kanagaraj didn’t speak to each other for several months before his death. Protection should be given for me and my children as I fear for our lives because of my husband’s controversial claims,” she said, adding that Dhanabal continues to speak controversially on the Kodanad issue by ignoring her warnings, which is causing trouble.

“Hence I have come to my mother’s house. My husband is also harassing me by assaulting,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dhanabal told reporters that an AIADMK functionary came forward to offer money to not reveal the truth on Kodanad heist-cum-murder case during the course of investigation. “I have sent him back,” he said.

Refuting any issues with his wife, Dhanabal said that he too feared for his life. “I was not tutored by anyone as I have been flagging the issues on the Kodanad case since 2017.

Registering a case based on my wife’s complaint may result in my arrest and eventually investigation in the Kodanad case may get hampered,” Dhanabal added.