DGP submits proposal on how RSS route marches would be permitted in future

CHENNAI: The Director General of Police (DGP) submitted the affidavit containing a proposal regarding the permission to conduct route marches of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the future, before the Madras High Court (MHC).

Senior counsel NR Elango appeared for DGP of the State, before Justice G Jayachandran and submitted the affidavit containing a proposal complying with the Supreme Court's direction. The proposal affidavit contains how the State will ensure that the RSS will be permitted to conduct route marches in the state in the future without seeking intervention.

After the submission, the judge directed to serve the affidavit copy to the petitioner and directed the registry to place the related contempt cases on December 8 for hearing.

A contempt petition was filed against the Home Secretary and DGP before the MHC stating that even though the court has allowed RSS to conduct route marches across the State between October 22 to 29 the Tamil Nadu government has not granted permission.

On October 16 Justice G Jayachandran permitted RSS to conduct route marches to commemorate the 76th Independence Day with conditions.

The counsel for the State contended before the court that it filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) regarding the RSS route march, hence the contempt case was adjourned. The Apex court directed the Tamil Nadu government to submit a proposal before MHC on how it will ensure the RSS route marches are conducted in the future.