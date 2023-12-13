DGP, South Zone IG directed to file counter in Ramnad custodial torture case

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Director General of Police and the Inspector General of Police, South Zone to file counter affidavit in a plea seeking action against the Kenikarai police, Ramanathapuram district, in a case of alleged custodial torture.

A petition filed by Muthumari of Ramanathapuram came up for hearing before Justice KK Ramakrishnan. The petitioner stated that the Kenikarai Inspector and Sub Inspector on November 7, 2021 forcibly took his elder son David, a driver and younger son Karthik, a Class 12 student, from his house in a police jeep. The police charged that four persons, including his two sons burst crackers violating the time restrictions.

The petitioner said that his two sons were held in illegal detention in the Kenikarai station, where Sub Inspector Jothimurugan along with some other police personnel beat them cruelly. Karthik was grievously hurt and to save his life, Child Line intervention was sought. Child Line officials approached the Kenikarai station and took photographs of his two injured sons. Moreover, the police prevented those injured from undergoing treatment at Ramanathapuram Government Hospital.

Sub Inspector Jothimurugan and other police personnel even threatened to file false cases against the petitioner and his sons to ensure that they desist from complaining to higher officials.

Citing these, the petitioner sought action against the SI and other police personnel present at Kenikarai station where his sons were tortured.

The petitioner’s counsel said David and Karthik were brutally beaten by the Kenikarai police and argued that even after two years of submitting a petition seeking action against the police, no action has been taken. The counsel also furnished photos of the victims with injuries before the court.

Justice Ramakrishnan after hearing the submission questioned the inaction against the Sub Inspector and expressed dissatisfaction with the information provided by the Department of Police in the case.

The DGP and the South Zone IG were then directed to file an affidavit about the Kenikarai police for not taking the petition into consideration. The Ramanathapuram SP was also directed to appear before the court. The case was adjourned to December 18.