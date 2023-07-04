DGP Shankar Jiwal to meet petitioners daily

CHENNAI: The newly appointed head of the police force DGP Shankar Jiwal will be meeting petitioners on a daily basis, said a press note from the state police head-quarters on Tuesday.

Members of the public and police personnel with grievances can meet the officer from 11.30 am onwards from Monday to Friday, except on government declared holidays. The DGP will receive the complaints at the visitors' room.

The newly appointed Chennai city police commissioner DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore had already started meeting petitioners.

Though the commissioners and DGP used to meet petitioners routinely before COVID pandemic, the officers are now starting the exercise again to address the grievances of public and police personnel.