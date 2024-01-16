DGP Shankar Jiwal participates in Pongal celebration in Mappedu

CHENNAI: The Medical Insurance for the Tamil Nadu police will be increased to 8 lakhs from 5 lakhs, said the Tamil Nadu head of the police force on Monday.

The Tamil Nadu head of the police force DGP Shankar Jiwal said this while participating in the Pongal celebration organised by the Armed police in Mappedu.

DGP inaugurated the games for the policemen and women and gave prizes to the winners of all the competitions.

During the celebration, he said that 400 houses will be constructed for the police in Perumbakkam on 6 acres of land and Rs 800 crores has been allocated for the project by the Tamil Nadu government and the work is expected to begin in February.

He added that currently, the police are facing problems in claiming medical insurance.

Hereafter there will be no such problems and the insurance can be claimed easily. Earlier the insurance claim was up Rs 5 lakhs per year and now it will be increased to 8 lakhs.

The Tambaram police commissioner A Amal Raj and other high officials also participated in the Pongal celebration.