DGP Seema Agrawal retires, officers bid farewell with ceremonial parade

A 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Agrawal began her policing career as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Attur in 1993 and served as ASP in Dharmapuri district.

Her first posting as a SP (Superintendent of Police) was in the Enforcement Bureau in Madurai Zone.

She had served as SP, Periyar district (present day Erode), and the CBI's Economic Offences Wing, and as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Coimbatore Range; Inspector General of Police (IGP), Railways and Vigilance; and Additional Director General of Police in the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) and the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), among others.