DGP Seema Agrawal retires, officers bid farewell with ceremonial parade

CHENNAI: Director General of Police (DGP) Seema Agrawal retired from service on Saturday after a career spanning over three decades. She was serving as the Director of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) at the time of her retirement.
A 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Agrawal began her policing career as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Attur in 1993 and served as ASP in Dharmapuri district.
Her first posting as a SP (Superintendent of Police) was in the Enforcement Bureau in Madurai Zone.
She had served as SP, Periyar district (present day Erode), and the CBI's Economic Offences Wing, and as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Coimbatore Range; Inspector General of Police (IGP), Railways and Vigilance; and Additional Director General of Police in the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) and the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), among others.
She later served as Director General of Police, TNUSRB, and then as DGP, Civil Supplies-CID. In April 2025, she was appointed Director of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, a post she held until her retirement.
A ceremonial farewell parade was organised in Chennai on Saturday (June 27), where senior police and fire service officers bid her farewell.