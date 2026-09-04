DGP reply sought on 18-month CCTV retention mandate

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Saravanakumar approached the Madras High Court seeking a direction to secure and preserve the CCTV footage from inside the DVAC office in Coimbatore for the period from September 15, 2025, to October 15, 2025, to prove that a false complaint of corruption had been lodged against him and to disprove the prosecution's charges. He also sought the preservation of the CCTV footage from the Salem DVAC office, claiming it was necessary to bring out the truth in the case.

When the matter came up for hearing, DVAC counsel submitted that the Digital Video Recording Systems (DVRS), as they exist, record and retain data only for 15 days.

Petitioner's counsel argued that the DGP had issued a direction to maintain CCTV footage for 18 months.

The court directed the DGP to file the report before the next hearing and adjourned the matter to September 10.