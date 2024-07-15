DGP lauds Sivaganga police for cracking two-year-old murder case

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force (HoPF) Shankar Jiwal felicitated a police team, from Sivaganga district, with certificates for cracking a two-year-old murder case.

Dating back to May 2022, a half-burnt corpse with stab injuries was found inside a coconut grove at Keelavellur village and the police could not ascertain the victim’s identity for two years.

Eventually, a special team comprising Inspector K Sivakumar, Sub Inspector R Jeyakannan, and constables G Kannan, V Aruncholan, and G Karthik was formed to identify the deceased and find the suspects behind the death in May this year.

“The team looked at this case from a different angle and interrogated a dozen suspects taking into consideration the crime scene, where allegedly cock fights were conducted in the past. The police obtained the lists of persons involved in cock fights from various districts and enquired the suspects,” an official release stated.

As part of the probe, the police checked the online transaction history and traced Anees Rahman (42) of Uthamapalayam in Theni district who made transactions near the crime scene.

Further investigations revealed that Aneesa Rahman had murdered Akbar Ali (45) of Cumbum due to a previous enmity that had developed during their life as prison inmates. Subsequently, the police arrested A Annamalai (45), another accused in the case.