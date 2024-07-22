Begin typing your search...

DGP lauds Coimbatore City police team for arresting mastermind of notorious burglary gang

Last month, the Virudhunagar police had arrested members of the gang but the kingpin, M Moorthy (33) of Madurai, had evaded arrest.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 July 2024 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-22 01:30:59.0  )
Tamilnadu DGP Shankar Jiwal

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal on Saturday congratulated a Coimbatore City police team for arresting the mastermind behind 78 burglaries in the state.

Moorth and his accomplices were involved in a knifepoint robbery at a house in Peelamedu. He along with three others had intruded into the house of Sabir Tayabwak (66) on the night of February 6 this year by breaking open the front door with an iron rod, threatening the inmates under knife point, and robbing gold jewellery worth 29 sovereigns, 2 diamond necklaces, a pair of diamond ear studs, cash worth Rs 10 lakh, and 2 watches from the house.

Peelamedu Police registered a case in the matter, and on July 9, a special team secured Moorthy and his associate M Amsarajan (31) from Chinniyampalayam near Coimbatore.

Police recovered 62 sovereigns of gold jewels, a car, and three two-wheelers from the accused.

Moorthy and his associates, Amsarajan, S Manoj Kumar (31), K Sudhakar (32), Suresh Kumar, and Ramprakash have 78 cases registered against them across Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar JiwalCoimbatore police arrestmastermind behind burglariesVirudhunagar gang arrestPeelamedu knifepoint robbery
DTNEXT Bureau

