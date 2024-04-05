DGP Jiwal appreciates head constable who helped catch burglars with Kancheepuram district police

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, Shankar Jiwal on Thursday issued a certificate of appreciation to a Head Constable with Kancheepuram district police for his intervention which helped in apprehending two burglars.

On March 31, around 3 am, Head Constable S Nithiyanandam attached to the Vishnukanchi Police station was on his night beat near PSK street junction when he flagged on auto rickshaw for vehicle check.

The auto driver, R Vignesh (30) and another occupant in the vehicle, A Egambaram (48) - both from Vandalur area gave evasive replies to the Head constable’s questions which raised his suspicion.

When the policeman checked the bag they were carrying, it has gold jewels and silver items after which the Head constable detained them and informed the police station.

A team rushed to the scene and on further enquiry, it was revealed that the duo had broke into the house of Srinivasan, a retired Tahsildar at Anaikatti street in Kancheepuram and made way with 11 sovereigns of gold jewels, 679 grams of silver and Rs 2.10 lakh cash.

Vishnukanchi Police arrested the accused. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.