DGP inaugurates All India shooting competition for women cops, says it will be an annual event

CHENNAI: The exclusive women police shooting competition will now be held annually, announced Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal after flagging off the inaugural event for women police on Saturday.

This first-of-its-kind shooting competition for Women Police is to celebrate the golden jubilee of women in Tamil Nadu police.

After inaugurating the event, Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal said that the event has come to fruition despite tight schedules with participation from 30 states.

This three-day event has seen enthusiastic participation, with 919 women police officers, including two deputy inspector-generals (DIG), 453 gazetted officers, 48 assistant sub-inspectors to inspectors, and 398 other rank officers from across the country. A team of 1,000 police personnel has been engaged to facilitate the arrival, accommodation, food, and travel of the participants.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will attend the valedictory function next week, marking the conclusion of the event.

In his speech, Jiwal emphasized the state's commitment to empowering women in the police force.

"Tamil Nadu police have always been a forerunner in terms of the welfare and inclusion of women. In our state, at least 21 percent of the police force is comprised of women, with about 26,000 women police personnel ranging from DGP to constable, " the DGP said.