DGE rolls out telecounselling after Class 12 results

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has introduced special counselling support for students following the announcement of results for the Class 12 board examination.
Students and parents can reach out to the numbers 14416 or 104 helpline centres across the state to seek assistance in dealing with stress, anxiety, and emotional concerns related to exam results.
A circular from the DGE read, "The services are designed to help students cope with disappointment, confusion about collegiate plans, and emotional distress."
The initiative was launched to support students' mental well-being during this critical period.
Trained counsellors will provide guidance through telephone counselling services.
The government has emphasised that this service is intended especially for students affected by exam-related stress, those who did not perform as expected, and parents seeking guidance on supporting their children.