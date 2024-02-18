DGE directs Class 12 students to download hall ticket for board exam from Monday

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) had directed Class 12 students to download the hall tickets for the board exam from Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Class 11 students will be able to download the hall ticket on February 21 from the official DGE website.

As per a circular from DGE, the school heads have been directed to download the hall tickets of the students from https://www.dge.tn.gov.in/ under the online portal option.

Further instructions regarding the same can be procured from the respective chief education officers (CEOS), stated DGE.

In the case of private candidates, the hall tickets can be downloaded from the official website on February 19 for both Classes 11 and 12. And, the time table for them will be available on the DGE website.

DGE further clarified that for both Classes 11 and 12, the candidates can use the hall ticket given for private candidates.