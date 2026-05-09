DGE announces supplementary exam schedule, Statement of Marks available from May 13

The supplementary exams will be held from June 29 to July 7 for Class 12. For class 11, the arrear exams will be conducted from July 8 to 16. Students can apply for supplementary exams between May 18 and June 2. The revaluation/retotalling of papers for classes 12 and 11 (arrears) will be held from June 5 to 8.

The supplementary exam will begin on June 29 with the Tamil paper, followed by the English paper on June 30. Mathematics will be held on July 1, computer science on July 2, chemistry on July 3, biology on July 6 and physics on July 7. The department has also announced coaching to help the students.