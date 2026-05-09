DGE announces supplementary exam schedule, Statement of Marks available from May 13

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has simultaneously released the supplementary exam timetable with the announcement of results for Class 12 board examinations.
The supplementary exams will be held from June 29 to July 7 for Class 12. For class 11, the arrear exams will be conducted from July 8 to 16. Students can apply for supplementary exams between May 18 and June 2. The revaluation/retotalling of papers for classes 12 and 11 (arrears) will be held from June 5 to 8.
The supplementary exam will begin on June 29 with the Tamil paper, followed by the English paper on June 30. Mathematics will be held on July 1, computer science on July 2, chemistry on July 3, biology on July 6 and physics on July 7. The department has also announced coaching to help the students.
The DGE has announced that students who appeared for the examinations can collect their 'Statement of Marks' from their respective schools from May 13. Private candidates can download their mark sheet directly from the DGE official website.
Students who wish to obtain a copy of their answer sheets can apply between May 12 and May 16. The fee for obtaining a copy of the answer script is Rs 275 per subject. DGE clarified that only students who obtain a copy of their answer scripts will be eligible to apply for revaluation or retotalling.