DGCA approached for operating Vellore airport by October or November

VELLORE: The long pending Vellore airport at Abdullapuram, 8 km from the town, is likely to commence operations from October-November as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been approached to get the licence.



However, the work on fencing the perimeter undertaken by a private contractor is moving at a snail’s pace. Similarly, the approach road to the airport from the national highway at Abdullapuram was black-topped and a median constructed with partial zebra painting.

However, locals are perplexed at the presence of a cremation shed within the airport fence abutting Asanambut Road. When DT Next spoke to locals about this, Shantha (name changed) said, “the cremation shed belonging to Narasingapuram and Poigai Pudur panchayats was handed over for the airport more than a year ago.”

Asked if they were provided an alternative site, Arumugam (name changed) replied in the affirmative. However, while the shed was hardly a stone’s throw from the villages, the new site is a piece of poromboke land located more than a kilometre away from the main road.

When asked about this, Chennai AAI sources said, “This is the first time we are hearing about the presence of a cremation shed on the premises” and when asked what action will be taken, they said, “call back a week later.” However, local airport sources said, “We know that the shed is within our premises and that it can be knocked down immediately. However, we are planning to inform the state government before demolishing it.”

But, locals were eager to know when the facility would become operational. “We will then be able to earn by putting up lodges and hotels to cater to passengers instead of them having to go to Vellore,” they explained.