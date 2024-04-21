Devotees throng Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple in large numbers

CHENNAI: A large number of devotees from various districts thronged in Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple on Sunday.

According to the reports, the devotees had to wait for more than 5 hours in a long queue even for the paid darshan.

More than 50 marriages have been held today.

The traffic was also affected and vehicles from the temple could not cross the bus stand and had to wait for hours, reports added.

It is to be noted that, the temple administration has provided basic drinking water facilities and toilet facilities to the devotees.