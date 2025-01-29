Devotees throng holy places in Rameswaram, Erode on Thai Amavasya

CHENNAI: Thousands of devotees thronged holy sites in Rameswaram and Erode, on the occasion of Thai Amavasya.

According to a Thanthi TV report, people have been waiting in long queues to have a darshan of Lord Shiva, take a dip in the holy waters at temples, perform rituals, and offer prayers to their ancestors.

Reports added that a huge crowd gathered at Siruvapuri Murugan temple.

The new moon day in the Tamil month of Thai is known as Thai Amavasya.

The day is dedicated to honouring ancestors and is therefore considered highly auspicious for performing rituals.