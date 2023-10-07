Devotees find 3-foot idol of Amman in canal near Thanjavur temple

TIRUCHY: A three-foot granite idol of Amman was found in the GA canal in Thanjavur on Friday and was handed over to the revenue officials.

The devotees, who came to worship at the Big Temple on Friday, went to take a customary dip at GA Canal close to compound walls, they found a structure in the water. As they went closer, they found that it was a granite Amman idol and soon, they passed on the information to the Thanjavur West police who rushed to the spot and found that it was a three-feet granite idol of Amman.

Subsequently, the idol was handed over to the Tahsildar’s office where the idol was cleaned. The people who visited the place performed rituals to the idol.