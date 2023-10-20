Devotees can’t stay atop Sathuragiri hill for Navarathiri festival

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Thursday denied permission for devotees to stay atop the Sathuragiri hill at the Ananda Valliamman temple near Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district for three days and nights during the Navarathiri festival.

Justice B Pugalendhi said the temple is not under the control of HR&CE and if permission is granted to a particular section of people to stay atop the hill for the festival, then all others would approach the court for permission.

The court said the petitioner can approach the Forest Department for permission to stay atop the temple for an hour in the morning and evening for darshan.

The petitioner, Sadayandi of Virudhunagar, stated that the festival is celebrated every year in the Sathuragiri hill temple and the plea to participate in the event for three days were submitted to the District Collector and the Departments of HR&CE and Police but was denied.

Earlier, during the hearing, the Forest Department objected to allow devotees to stay atop the hill temple since the surrounding is Tiger Reserve and protected areas.

Meanwhile, counsel on behalf of the Police Department said a total of 350 police personnel led by three Deputy Superintendents of Police would be deployed at three entry routes up to the Sathuragiri hill.

The judge said a detailed order will be issued and adjourned the case.