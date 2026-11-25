Police have erected barricades along the pathway leading to the hill and are restricting entry strictly to local residents. Those living on Kottai Street, which leads to the Palani Andavar temple, are being permitted access only after verification of their address through Aadhaar cards.

The Supreme Court had permitted a one-time ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the disputed hilltop Deepathoon (stone) pillar located near the Sikkander Badusha Dargah on November 24, strictly by an authorised team, while barring the general public, processions, and gatherings at the hilltop site to maintain law and order.