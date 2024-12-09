Devotees banned from climbing Mahadeepam hill in Tiruvannamalai following landslide warnings

CHENNAI: Following several warnings regarding sudden landslides that are anticipated in Tiruvannamalai, devotees who visit the temple during the 'Maha Deepam' ceremony during December have been asked to refrain from doing so this year.

As per a Maalaimalar report, more than seven people, including children, lost their lives in a major landslide that occurred in Tiruvannamalai two weeks ago following the heavy rains during cyclone Fengal. The VOC Nagar area where the landslide took place is locality at the foot of the Mahadeepam mountain in Tiruvannamalai. Subsequently, more landslides of low intensity occurred in and around the region, including the Mahadeepam mountain.

Every year more than 2500 devotees visit the mountain to watch the Mahadeepam being lot during the month of December. While the district administration had decided to allow the devotees this year as well, they withdrew the decision after forest officials warned them of possible landslides in the region in the near future.

Senior officials said that there is moisture present on the mountains after the heavy rainfall, and nearly 900 hectares of the hill still retain water underneath, which could lead to landslides. A meeting was held in this regard with ministers E V Velu and Sekar Babu, who pointed out to the study done by former IIT experts who warned of sudden landslides in Tiruvannamalai.

The ministers said that the priests who light the Mahadeepam would be allowed up the hill with all the essentials needed to light the lamp like ghee, meters of cloth and 30 kgs of camphor. However, owing to the warnings, members of the public would not be allowed to climb the hill this year.