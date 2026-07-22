Devotee surge prompts TTD to suspend July 23 darshan ticket issue

CHENNAI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has cancelled the distribution of time-slotted darshan tickets for July 23 after witnessing a sharp increase in the number of devotees visiting the Tirupati temple, according to a Maalaimalar report.
The decision came after the daily quota of 10,000 time-slotted darshan tickets for Wednesday's darshan, issued at 5 am on Tuesday was sold within an hour.
As a result, devotees who arrived later, including those who had travelled from distant places, were unable to secure tickets.
The 2,000 darshan tokens issued at the Srivari Mettu footpath were also distributed.
Unaware of the cancellation, many devotees waited at ticket counters.
Temple authorities said tickets for the day after tomorrow's darshan will be issued as scheduled on Thursday.
82,105 devotees had darshan on July 21, while 34,484 devotees offered their hair as part of the ritual.
The temple also received Rs 5.18 crore through the hundi, and 4.17 lakh laddus were sold.