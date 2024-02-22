Development fund for councillors increased to Rs 50 lakh for FY 2024-25

CHENNAI: As many as 81 announcements were made during the Chennai Corporation budget session, the ward councillors extended their support towards the fund allocation for various schemes including education, health and expressed their opinion during the debate session held at Ripon Building on Thursday.

Of which, one of the common requests was to increase the development fund for the ward members, the mayor announced that the fund will be increased to Rs 50 lakh from Rs 45 lakh for the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25.

The ward councillor's developmental fund has been increased to Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh in the current financial year.

On Wednesday, the mayor made an announcement that the fund for the councillors to take over the various developmental projects based on the requirements a total cost of Rs 45 lakh was allocated. However, there were requests from the majority of the councillors during the budget debate session for a hike by Rs 20 lakh.

"The development fund for mayor has increased by 50 percent from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore. Similarly, the councilors development fund should also be raised by 50 percent but only Rs 5 lakh has been increased for the coming financial year. The fund allocated by the local body will not be sufficient to carry out the developmental works in the wards, " said D Elango (Alias) D Elaya Aruna, Chairman Standing Committee (Town Planning).

Similarly, ward committee chairperson of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6) R Saritha mentioned that the corporation should allocate Rs one crore which would be helpful to meet the requirements of the wards. Even other councilors raised the similar issue to increase the fund allocated for the development works.

"Since, one of the common suggestions regarding the budget of the upcoming fiscal year is to increase the fund for the ward members. The mayor should reconsider the same and provide the sufficient amount to the councillors, " N Ramalingam, DMK leader in the council said.

In response, the mayor stated, that a total cost of Rs 2 crore was allocated in the financial year 2022-23, and there was no rise in the development fund for mayor in the present fiscal year due to financial crunch. So, the fund has been increased for the upcoming year. However, based on the requests from the majority of the councillors the fund will be increased to Rs 50 lakh.

On the other hand, one of the welcoming announcements was exclusive gyms for women in all 200 wards at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

The councillors mentioned that Rs 5 lakh for each ward will not be sufficient and the corporation should increase the fund to provide an indoor gym.

The mayor said, "We have already identified space to set up indoor gyms for women in the city, and the allocated fund would be used to procure equipment."

In addition, during the budget debate session the ward councillors suggested the council to provide pinafore uniform for girl students, a time allocation to remind students to drink water every two hours and create awareness on good and bad touch for the students of corporation schools.