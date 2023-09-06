Dethrone BJP to save diversity of India: Vaiko

CHENNAI: Alleging that the central government is trying to change the name of India as Bharat is a part of BJP government's Hindutva agenda, MDMK general secretary Vaiko opined that dethroning BJP is the only way to save the diversity of the country.



In his statement, the senior leader said that the invitation for G20 dinner has mentioned President Draupadi Murmu as 'President of Bharat'. "Usually, 'President of India' has been printed on the invitation. In the travel itinerary of Prime Minister Modi to ASEAN summit, it has been mentioned as 'Prime Minister of Bharat'.

"What is the ulterior motive of RSS - BJP to call India as Bharat? It is based on a reference in Mahabharat. Saying Bharat is proclaiming that it is a land of Hindus. Guru Golwalkar said that India refers to Christians and Muslims too but Bharat will only mention Hindus," Vaiko pointed out.

He noted that the steps to change the name of the country as Bharat is a first chapter in converting the country as a Hindu Rashtra. "As a part of RSS Hindutva agenda, the Modi government is trying to change the name as Bharat. Only way to end this is to dethrone the BJP government that tries to undermine the diversity of the country," he urged.