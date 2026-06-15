Despite storm, Edappadi K Palaniswami unlikely to restore posts to rebel leaders

In a sign that he is unlikely to dilute his authority despite accommodating a dissident faction, Palaniswami is not expected to restore party posts to rebel MLAs who were stripped of organisational responsibilities for backing the TVK government during the confidence motion, senior AIADMK functionaries said.

The issue has emerged as a fresh source of friction within the party after the Assembly election, in which the AIADMK secured just 47 seats, lost its primary opposition slot, and failed to capture power. The ignominy of being pushed to the third slot in the Assembly by rookie TVK seems to have forced a lot of party men to choose an alternate path to secure their future, even as the party chief displays confidence.