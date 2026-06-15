Despite storm, Edappadi K Palaniswami unlikely to restore posts to rebel leaders

CHENNAI: Even as the AIADMK grapples with post-election undercurrents and a string of exits by leaders across party ranks in recent months, general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami appears keen to project confidence and retain a firm grip over the organisation.
In a sign that he is unlikely to dilute his authority despite accommodating a dissident faction, Palaniswami is not expected to restore party posts to rebel MLAs who were stripped of organisational responsibilities for backing the TVK government during the confidence motion, senior AIADMK functionaries said.
The issue has emerged as a fresh source of friction within the party after the Assembly election, in which the AIADMK secured just 47 seats, lost its primary opposition slot, and failed to capture power. The ignominy of being pushed to the third slot in the Assembly by rookie TVK seems to have forced a lot of party men to choose an alternate path to secure their future, even as the party chief displays confidence.
While Palaniswami has moved to reconcile with most leaders associated with the dissident camp — barring CVe Shanmugam — he has so far stopped short of reinstating the organisational posts removed from several of them, including key district secretary positions.
According to party insiders, the AIADMK chief believes restoring those posts could create alternative power centres within the organisation and potentially strengthen leaders who may challenge the current leadership structure in the future.
Those familiar with the discussions said the leadership is also wary of sending the wrong signal to the cadre. Reinstating office-bearers who openly opposed the general secretary could raise questions about internal discipline and undermine the authority of the party leadership, they said.
There is little indication that the MLAs removed from party posts will be reinstated to their former roles, party leaders said. Among the prominent members of the dissident faction, SP Velumani was removed as headquarters secretary, while CVe Shanmugam was relieved of his responsibilities as organising secretary and Villupuram district post.