Despite red flag raised on illicit liquor sales why no action from police, HC asks State.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court wants to know the aspect of police inaction despite a red flag raised by an ex-legislator of AIADMK regarding the sales of illicit arrack in Kallakurichi.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji heard a batch of petitions moved by AIADMK advocate IS Inbadurai, PMK advocate K Balu, AIADMK former MLA A Sridharan, BJP advocate Mohandas and DMDK former legislator Parthasarathy seeking to transfer the probe from the state agency to CBI for speedy and fair investigation.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman on behalf of the state submitted that the contention of the petitioners that the public lost confidence in state’s investigation is politically motivated statements, as all the petitioners are from different opposition parties.

The AG submitted the details of the investigation team constituted to probe into the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy case. The special team is presided over by a deputy superintendent of police rank officer from CB-CID with 10 special officers; under the special team sixteen teams were constituted with more than 40 police personnel, said the AG. The team has arrayed 24 persons as accused and detained 11 accused, furthermore 244 witnesses were examined, said the AG.

The special team is now waiting for the forensic lab test for serology and toxicology report to advance the investigation, the AG submitted.

At this stage, if the case was transferred to CBI as the petitioners seek, it would affect the investigation.

Since, no persons from the victims’ family or affected persons came forward alleging that the investigation was not on the right track, the contentions of the petitioners alleging that the public has lost confidence was a politically motivated statement.

The bench intervened and asked about the special motion called by the opposition party AIADMK in the Assembly alleging that despite the former MLA of Kallakurichi raising red flag on the issue, the government kept silent.

The AG submitted that the complaint given by the former MLA was about a street fight between two groups under the influence of alcohol, with nothing stated about illegal hooch sales.

After the submission, the bench asked the AG to place submission on the aspects of police inaction in controlling the illicit liquor sales and posted the matter to September 4 for further hearing.