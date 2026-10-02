Despite government's assurance cooperative banks harass ryots

The banks are insisting that they repay the loan amount, and the farmers have now declared to resume the protest all over again.

After the members of around 40 farmers' associations commenced an indefinite protest in Tiruchy demanding a fresh announcement of a total crop loan waiver, the ministers who met them at the protest venue in Samayapuram had assured them and asked them to wait for 20 days as the bypolls were in progress.

The ministers also assured that the bank officials would not force the farmers to make any repayment until the new announcement.