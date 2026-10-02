Despite government's assurance cooperative banks harass ryots

TIRUCHY: Despite the assurance by the ministers directing the Cooperative Banks not to force farmers to collect the loan repayment until a new announcement, which would be made after the by-polls, the farmers complained that they were being tortured by the bank officials over the phone.
The banks are insisting that they repay the loan amount, and the farmers have now declared to resume the protest all over again.
After the members of around 40 farmers' associations commenced an indefinite protest in Tiruchy demanding a fresh announcement of a total crop loan waiver, the ministers who met them at the protest venue in Samayapuram had assured them and asked them to wait for 20 days as the bypolls were in progress.
The ministers also assured that the bank officials would not force the farmers to make any repayment until the new announcement.
However, it is said that the farmers are being contacted on their mobile numbers by the bank officials asking them to immediately clear the dues.
“Now, the cooperative society secretaries have been contacting the farmers and insist they repay the loans. We are confused. When we point out the assurance by the ministers, the bank officials pay no attention but are keen on collecting the dues,” said Punganur S Selvam, TMC (Farmers Wing) District President.
The ministers had assured that the bank officials would not force the farmers to make any repayment until a new announcement comes
Selvam said the farmers across the region are being contacted by the officials on an everyday basis, which leads them to a state of frustration.
“Even some farmers have complained to me of taking extreme steps, but we have convinced them. If the banks continue to torture us, we have no option but to resume the protest,” Selvam stressed and added that the association leaders are in discussion about the issue.