Despite ban, e-cigarettes and vapes being delivered at doorstep in TN

CHENNAI: E-cigarettes, though banned in Tamil Nadu, are just a tap away as now they are available through directly deliveries to one’s home. All you need is a WhatsApp number, and know whom to contact.

Notwithstanding a legal ban on the product, many social media platforms sell vapes and e-cigarettes with designer posts and distinct flavours such as berry, lemon, ice, cherry, strawberry, mango, lychee and many others. Some ads even display discounts and combo offers. Specifically targeted at city-based consumers, these are sold at Rs 800 to Rs 2,000.

Don’t have a social media account? Fret not, as you can get them delivered to your doorsteps. All you have to do is place the order on WhatsApp groups and communities, and pay by cash upon delivery.

While Tamil Nadu is one of the top States in India to collect the maximum number of fines from violators of the ‘Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003’, it sorely lacks regulations on e-cigarettes. “E-cigarettes are banned in India by the Drugs Control Authority but, there is no authoritative regulation on checking the sale or distribution of e-cigarettes in Tamil Nadu,” said a zonal official from the South Zone, Drugs Control Department.

Meanwhile, the State drugs control authorities claimed that anything related to e-cigarettes is handled by the Drugs Control Department. Therefore, they do not have a regulatory or authoritative role to control the sale of e-cigarettes in TN.

A senior South Zone official from the Drug Control Department said, “Action is taken based on any complaint raised through an email or contact number. Given this system, there is no direct check on the sale of e-cigarettes across the State and the use of e-cigarettes is becoming rampant.”

With vaping becoming a popular fashion statement among youngsters as young as 18-20 years of age, doctors warn that it would lead to a surge in throat infections gum disease, TB, chronic lung diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and damage to the upper thorax. “Infections due to the use of e-cigarettes are being reported among youngsters, especially 20 years of age and older,” said Dr Vinod, pulmonologist, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. “Wheezing is now common in the youth. Air pollution and other environmental factors play a huge role but vaping exacerbates it. Vaping-associated lung injury such as inflammation (similar to pneumonia) can have a long-term impact on the lung capacity, especially with prolonged use.”

















COTPA 2003: The Law

Under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003, the State government has prohibited the manufacture, sale (including online sale), distribution, Trade, display marketing, advertisement, use, import and possession of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) known as E- Cigarettes since 2018. The Government of India has prohibited the Electronic Cigarette promulgation of “The prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, manufacture, import, Export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement) Ordinance 2019.





1. What are e-cigarettes?

· Battery-powered devices, also known as electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) that allows users to inhale an aerosol. They include e-pens, e-pipes, e-hookah and e-cigars.

2. What do they contain?

· Nicotine, flavourings, propylene glycol, glycerol, and other chemicals

3. How harmful are they?

· Harms the heart, brain, and lungs, and may cause EVALI (e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury)

· Nicotine impacts brain development, raises BP, narrows arteries, and its continued use leads to addiction

Countries that have banned the sale of vapes/e-cigarettes

Argentina, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, North Korea, Ethiopia, Gambia, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Laos, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nicaragua, Norway, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Syria, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Uruguay, Vanuatu, Venezuela

Tobacco kills but it also makes money

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified tobacco-use as a major risk factor for chronic diseases, claiming nearly 1.35 million lives in India each year. The Global Adult Tobacco Survey India reveals that nearly 267 million adults (15 years and above) – that’s 29% of the adult population – are using tobacco, and its related products. The youth are particularly vulnerable, with 28% of Indians adults aged 15-24 identified as regular smokers.

And yet, the global tobacco industry, which was valued at $873.2 billion in 2022, is expected to grow to $1,090.51 billion by 2031.