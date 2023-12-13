Desperate fishermen exposed to clean crude oil from river for Rs. 750/day

CHENNAI: Forced away from their traditional occupation for more than 20 days due to incessant rains, flooding and crude oil spillage into their fishing grounds, fishermen in Ennore have taken up gigs to clean crude oil from Kosasthalaiyar River for a meager Rs. 750 per day.

Shockingly, the authorities gave them nothing but jugs to clean the vast river.

A fisherman, who is engaged in cleaning oil on Wednesday, said that the fishermen live by daily income not by saving.

"We earn daily and spend daily. For the last 20 days, we could not venture to fish. As there are no other options to make money, we take up the job," he said.

While around 60 boats (3 to 4 persons per boat) engaged in oil removing work on Tuesday, more than 100 boats took part in the work on Wednesday. However, the fishermen were seen without any protective equipment except hand gloves while handling the spilled oil.

S Kumarasen, a fisherman from Kattukuppam near Ennore, said that leaders of the fishermen community have requested fishermen from all the eight fishing villages along the river not to engage in oil removing works until the authorities hand over protective equipment.

"However, out of desperation, several fishermen went to the job without protection. We gave a petition to the authorities demanding helmets, gloves, rubber shoes, mask and full length protection dress (PPE). They have assured that the protection equipment will be given by the end of the day (Wednesday)," he added.

Meanwhile, a team of IFS officials has commenced its survey in the affected areas to ascertain whether the oil spill has affected nesting sites of Olive Ridley turtles. Also, state chief secretary Shiv Das Meena has convened a review meeting on mitigation works at the secretariat at 3 pm.