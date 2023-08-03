Desktop app created to address grievances of Non-Resident Tamilians

CHENNAI: After the creation of the NRI cell at the state police headquarters, a desktop application for the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) has been created to address the grievances of the Non-Resident Tamilians (NRTs) and their family members.

The petitioner can track the status of his petition by logging in the portal and also the police team from the NRI Cell will send a notification to the petitioner of each and every development.

The link to the application will be available in the Tamil Nadu police website https://eservices.tnpolice.gov.in

Through the facility, the NRTs can reach out to the officials at the NRI cell and they can send their petitions. The announcement of creating the NRI cell was announced on the assembly floor on September 13, 2021, by the chief minister of the state MK Stalin, while the unit was formally inaugurated on April 4, 2022.

Earlier the NRIs filed their complaint through e-mail. For hassle-free registration of complaints by the NRIs, the particular application has been developed and the same will be made available on the Tamil Nadu Police official website from, Friday, August 4, 2023, onwards.

Once the petitioner registers his grievance through NRI Cell's Desktop Application, a unique grievance ID will be created for the petitioner. The petition will be received by NRI Cell and after verification will be forwarded to the concerned City / District for enquiry.

Reports can be generated, date-wise, country-wise, category-wise, and stage-wise using this desktop application. In case of any queries in lodging the complaint through the desktop application, the petitioner can contact NRI Cell at 044-28470025.