Release water for 110 days or face protest, warns P Ayyakannu

He urged that the officials should also release water to all the canals or else a protest in a democratic way would be held in the state capital.
Speaking to reporters after the farmers' grievances redressal meet at the Revenue Divisional Office, Tiruchy, Ayyakannu, who welcomed the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s announcement of withdrawal of cases against the farmers, said that they were protesting for their rights, but the previous AIADMK and DMK governments had registered cases against them.
However, Ayyakannu said that a similar announcement was made by the previous DMK government, and the then Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the cases against the farmers were booked during the AIADMK rule.
“But the announcement was not realised, and we urge the Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to follow the announcement and ensure the cases are withdrawn,” Ayyakannu said.
Stating that the release of water from Mettur for 45 days would never reach the tail-end regions, Ayyakannu said, the water would be usable only when it is released for at least 110 days.
“The crops, trees and other plants have already withered all along the Cauvery river bed, and so it is essential to release water into the branch rivers and canals for irrigation,” he said.
He warned that the government should come forward to release water for 110 days to support the livelihood of the farmers; otherwise, a series of protests would be held in the state capital.