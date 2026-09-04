Release water for 110 days or face protest, warns P Ayyakannu

He urged that the officials should also release water to all the canals or else a protest in a democratic way would be held in the state capital.

Speaking to reporters after the farmers' grievances redressal meet at the Revenue Divisional Office, Tiruchy, Ayyakannu, who welcomed the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s announcement of withdrawal of cases against the farmers, said that they were protesting for their rights, but the previous AIADMK and DMK governments had registered cases against them.

However, Ayyakannu said that a similar announcement was made by the previous DMK government, and the then Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the cases against the farmers were booked during the AIADMK rule.